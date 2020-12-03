Complete ban on sale, use of firecrackers in NCR, other places of high pollution: NGT

New Delhi: In a fresh directive, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that there would be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during COVID-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category.



The green panel, however, said during Christmas and new year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am only at places where air quality is 'moderate' or below.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said its direction to restrict the use of firecrackers in cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below to green crackers and for the duration of not more than two hours will continue.

Other than specified festivals, prior permission of the District Magistrate of the area will be required for use of crackers for a limited period which will be given having regard to air quality, the tribunal said.

"There will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during COVID-19 pandemic in the NCR and all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category," the bench said.

Since pandemic is still continuing and aggravated by the addition of pollution by firecrackers, having a potential of damage to public health, invoking precautionary principle under Section 15 and 20 of the NGT Act, 2010, we are satisfied that there is need to continue directions for prohibition and regulation of the use of firecrackers, the bench said. It directed all District Magistrates to ensure that banned firecrackers are not sold and asked them to recover compensation from violators.

Any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, can approach the District Magistrate for compensation, it added.

With agency inputs