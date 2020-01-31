Complaints against Anurag Thakur for inflammatory speech

New Delhi: A councillor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) lodged a complaint against Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for his inflammatory remarks, where he raised slogans of shooting those who were anti-nationals. Another complaint has also been lodged separately by members of the Jamia Coordination Committee.



The complaints have been registered at Parliament Street and New Friends Colony police stations respectively, after a student was injured when a juvenile opened fire at a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students, when they were marching towards Rajghat on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Filed a complaint at Parliament Street police station to file an FIR against Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance Government of India for his venom spewing hate speech inciting the public to fire at Anti CAA Protesters. Filed this FIR in the context of the firing happened on Jamia students by 'Rambhakt' Gopal Sharma on Jan 30," said Vishnu Prasad K, Councillor of JNUSU and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) through his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and the varsity's alumni also filed a complaint against Thakur along with BJP leader Pravesh Verma and Kapil Misra for their provocative remarks. "Jamia Coordination Committee and Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia has filed a complaint to register FIR against the person who fired at the Jamia students as well as against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Sahib Verma and Kapil Mishra for provocative speeches and conspiracy," members of the JCC said.

"We are convinced that this shooting, which could have been fatal, was the direct result of the call to 'goli maro' or shoot by an elected Member of Parliament who is also the country's Minister of State for Finance," Jamia Teachers' Association said.

"Nothing can be more anti-national than a minister inciting citizens to violence from a public platform, and we severely condemn his words and action," it added.

During an election rally in Delhi, Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — "Shoot the traitors" — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.