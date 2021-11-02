Commercial LPG cylinder now dearer by Rs 266

New Delhi: Major oil marketing companies on Monday raised the price of commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 266. However, the price of domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged.

The 19 kg commercial cylinder, which was priced at Rs 1,734 in Delhi earlier, will now cost Rs 2000.50. In Mumbai, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 1,950. In Kolkata, it is of Rs 2,073.50, while in Chennai it is priced at Rs 2,133.

LPG rates for domestic cylinders were last hiked by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

Currently, cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate that domestic households who are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and industrial users pay.

Also on Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country.

In Delhi, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was increased by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.

As for Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 110.35 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.