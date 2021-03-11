CM promises free trips to Ayodhya Ram Temple for sr citizens, says govt following principles of 'Ram Rajya'

New Delhi: Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government has been committed to following the 10 principles of "Ram Rajya" and has implemented this in its governance model for the last six years.



CM Kejriwal added that after the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Delhi government will ensure that the elderly citizens will visit it free of cost as part of its scheme to provide religious trips for senior citizens. The government announced more than Rs 25 crore for this scheme while presenting the Budget on Tuesday.

The CM said he himself was a devotee of Lord Hanuman and by extension a devotee of Lord Ram as well.

The AAP's national convener said that his party-led government had created 10 principles inspired by the Ram Rajya –– food, electricity, water, education, health, employment, houses, women, and the elderly which it will continue providing for the "aam admi".

He went on to allege that the opposition parties –– BJP and Congress –– have intentionally kept the education system of the country in a dismal state but his party has chosen to revolutionise it.

The CM also said that electricity is not a luxury, rather a necessity and that the AAP-led government has been consistently subsidising power consumption.

He finally also urged legislators to step up and take the COVID-19 vaccine to boost the people's confidence. He said, "It would be great if the members of this Assembly, just like the ordinary citizen, get vaccinated in the hospital and highlight it on their social media in order to spread awareness about the same and help people overcome their fears and reservations around it."

"I would like to reassure all of you that even after being vaccinated, my parents and I are in perfect health. Hence, I would like to appeal to the people of Delhi to do away with such misconceptions and get vaccinated on a large scale," he said.