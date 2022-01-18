CM Kejriwal flags off DTC's first electric bus

New Delhi: In a bid to combat pollution, the Delhi government launched DTC's first electric bus on Monday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing that the Capital will soon have more than 300 electric buses as he flagged off the first prototype from the IP Estate bus depot here.



"This day marks a monumental step in the direction of combating pollution in Delhi and we aim to bring in 2,000 electric buses in the coming years. Since 2011, not a single new bus has been procured by the DTC. This is the first new bus being added to its fleet in a decade," the CM said.

He also urged people to switch to electric vehicles and contribute to the fight against pollution. The government will induct 300 electric buses in the cluster fleet and about 2,000 new electric buses in the DTC fleet, the CM said.

Kejriwal said by April there will be around 300 electric buses plying on Delhi roads and that the electric bus can be charged within one to one-and-a-half hours on a fast charger. It can run for a minimum of 21 kilometres in one charge. The government is also working on making all depots electric charging friendly with commuters being able to use the One Delhi app to book tickets in less than a minute.

The buses are 100 per cent electric with zero tailpipe emissions. The total fleet of 300 electric buses is expected to be launched from Mundela Kalan (100 buses), Rajghat (50) and Rohini Sector 37 (150 buses) later this year. The buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women. They are also equipped with CCTV cameras, connected to a two-way Central Command and Control Centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, and have 10 panic buttons in each bus along with a hooter.

With the Chief Minister flagging off 100 new low-floor AC buses last week, the DTC fleet is now at an all-time high of 6,900. After removing the old buses, 450 more new buses are being added to the cluster, and an addition of 250 more buses will be made to the Ghumanhera depot, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The Electric Bus Service of route No. E-44, will be operated as a Circular Bus Service from DTC's Indraprastha Depot via ITO, AGCR, Tilak Marg, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Arbindo Marg, AIIMS, Ring Road, South Extension, Ashram, Bhogal, Jangpura, India Gate, High Court, Pragati Maidan and will be terminated at IP Depot, the statement added. The service will be available from 5:30 am to 8:20 pm from Indraprastha Depot.