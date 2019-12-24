CM Arvind Kejriwal's gift to over 65,000 families residing in slums of Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana' and handed over certificates to families residing in slums of Ambedkar Nagar area of Delhi, for the allotment of pucca or permanent houses, ensuring that the 'jhuggis' do not get demolished by any authority in the future.



Roughly 65,000 families residing in slum clusters, who have been covered in the survey conducted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), were provided with certificates of allotment for permanent houses under the Delhi government's housing scheme.

"We have shifted 5,000 people and built pucca houses for the people living in slums in Patparganj and other areas. These certificates are a surety of non-destruction and non-encroachment of your slums, as well as a surety of getting pucca houses," added the CM.

According to the 2019-20 survey, the certificate bears the Jhuggi number, name of the head of the family along with a family photograph, code number, survey code number and the Voter identity card number of the beneficiary family.