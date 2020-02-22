Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi school visit
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are unlikely to be present when US First Lady Melania Trump visits a Delhi government-run school in the national capital on February 25, according to sources.
As per the original schedule, both Kejriwal and Sisodia were to accompany Melania Trump during her visit to the school, people familiar with the matter said.
Kejriwal and Sisodia were also to brief the US First Lady about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, sources said.
When contacted, a US embassy spokesperson referred the query on the matter to the Delhi government.
There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.
US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a less than 36-hour-long trip to India.
From Ahmedabad, the delegation will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.
