CISF chief Subodh Jaiswal appointed CBI director

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed as the new CBI chief for two years, according to a personnel ministry order.



A 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal is currently the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Jaiswal was earlier the Mumbai Police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP before coming on central deputation earlier this year. It was under Jaiswal's supervision as Maharashtra DGP that the Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were investigated before being transferred to the CBI.

Jaiswal has been appointed as the director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years, the ministry order said.

As per earlier reports, apart from Jaiswal, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary Home Ministry VSK Kaumudi were short-listed for the post of CBI director during a meeting of a high-powered committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition leader and Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.