CICSE Class X exams from May 5, Class XII papers from Apr 8





New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday. "The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," said Gerry Arathoon, the CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary.



