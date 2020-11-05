Chirag terms Nitish 'most corrupt Bihar CM'

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said Nitish Kumar is "greedy", "would befriend anyone to remain in power" and thus the "most corrupt Chief Minister" Bihar has ever seen.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is the most greedy person and will do anything to remain in power. He used to stand with folded hands in front of PM Narendra Modi in political rallies. He can even go to Ranchi to meet Laluji or meet Tejashwi Yadav to save his chair," Paswan said while interacting with the media here.

Paswan, who has already created quite a stir in Bihar politics ever since the state hit poll mode, is not leaving any opportunity pass by without criticising the Chief Minister.

His comments come following political buzz about Nitish Kumar willing to go with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal, post election results, if such was the situation.

Chirag Paswan said: "I am quite confident about BJP and LJP. We will form the government after November 10."

"Situation in Bihar has been worsened only due to Nitish Kumar. If a single vote goes to Nitish Kumar, it will impair the future of Bihar," Paswan said.

"I am continuously asking him to provide details of his work done in last five years but he is attacking me personally. The corruption during his tenure has spiked sharply. He failed to execute works in Seemanchal area. He has failed to address flood situation in North Bihar," he added.

"Nitish has implemented liquor ban in Bihar but unable to prevent smuggling. I strongly believe that he is hand in gloves with the liquor mafia, who are openly running their business in Bihar," Paswan said.

The LJP chief said: "The under current in Bihar is going against Nitish's party. He will vacate 1,Anne Marg Bangalow, the official residence of Bihar CM, soon."

The third and final phase of the Assembly election for 78 seats in 15 districts is scheduled to be held on November 7 and the results will be announced on November 10.



