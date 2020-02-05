Chinmayanand released on bail from Shahjahanpur jail
Shahjahanpur (UP): Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand was released from Shahjahanpur prison on Wednesday, two days after being granted bail in the case of sexual abuse against a law student.
Chinmayanand, 72, walked out of the district jail after the completion of legal formalities, prison superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI.
The Allahabad High Court had granted him bail on Monday. But he was not released earlier as the bail papers had not reached the jail.
While granting him bail, the high court also transferred Chinmayanand's trial from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow.
(image from indiatvnews.com)
