Chinmayanand, accused of raping law student, gets bail

Allahabad: Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to former Union minister Chinmayanand, who has been accused of raping a law student.



Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was lodged in the jail following the case lodged against him by the law student. He was arrested in September last year. The case was registered under Section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

The 72-year-old Chinmayanand also faced charges of stalking under Section 354 D, wrongful confinement under Section 342 and criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the IPC.

The case first came to light after the woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that a "senior leader of the Sant community" was harassing and threatening to kill her. Her father filed a complaint with the police, accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the former Union minister's lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

A SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the orders of the Supreme Court in September to investigate the charges levelled by the woman, who was then a postgraduate student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust.