Chinese attack in Galwan pre-planned, Govt was fast asleep: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is now clear that the Chinese attack in Galwan valley in Ladakh was "pre-planned" and that the government was "fast asleep" while the martyred jawans paid the price.



Gandhi's attack comes ahead of the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

"It's now crystal clear that: The Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned. GOI was fast asleep and denied the problem. The price was paid by our martyred Jawans," he said on Twitter.

He tagged a report quoting minister of state for Defence Shripad Naik, saying the attack was pre-planned by China and the Indian forces will give a befitting reply.

Gandhi has been questioning the government on the LAC stand off and asking how the Chinese occupied Indian territory and why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh.