China working hard to ensure safety of Indians
New Delhi/Hong Kong: China on Wednesday hoped that India will not put trade restrictions and limit movement of people to the country in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic in its Hubei province.
In an interview, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said China's foreign ministry and local governments are working hard to ensure the safety of Indians and people working in Indian diplomatic missions in China.
"I am confident that it should not and will not be hindered by short-term difficulties. We should not suspend but expand the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries," he said.
In view of the deadly novel Coronavirus outbreak in China, the Central government on Wednesday issued an updated travel advisory saying the existing visas (including e-visa already issued) are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China.
On the other hand, the Delhi government on Wednesday also issued a health advisory and prescribed do's and don't's for the public to ward off any infection, including avoiding frozen meat, officials said.
