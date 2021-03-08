'China & India must create 'enabling conditions' to resolve border issue'

Beijing: China and India should stop "undercutting" each other, shed mutual "suspicion" and create "enabling conditions" by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday. Calling the boundary dispute as not the "whole story" of the China-India relationship, Wang said that both countries were friends and partners but they should shed suspicion at each other.

Answering a question at his annual press conference on the current state of India-China relations, he said it is important that both countries manage their disputes properly and expand bilateral cooperation.

"The boundary dispute, an issue left from history, is not the whole story of the China-India relationship."It is important that the two sides manage disputes properly and at the same time expand and enhance cooperation to create enabling conditions for the settlement of the issue," Wang said at an online press conference held on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's Parliament.