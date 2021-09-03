China hails Russia's plan to hold 1st 'Extended Troika' meet in Kabul

Beijing: China on Thursday reacted positively to a Russian proposal to convene a new meeting of the 'Extended Troika' on Afghanistan in Kabul — the first such conference since the Taliban seized power last month.

Russia plans to convene a new meeting of the 'Extended Troika' on Afghanistan in Kabul after the resumption of commercial flights, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

"We believe we should contribute to urgent stabilisation jointly with other international partners," Morgulov said. "To that end, we plan to convene a new meeting of the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, in Kabul as soon as there are conditions. I mainly refer to the resumption of the Kabul airport operation for commercial civil aviation flights," he said.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the media that efforts are underway to reopen the Kabul airport to civilian air traffic.

Asked for his reaction to the Russian proposal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing on Thursday that China and Russia are in "in-depth and robust" communication on the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

"A proper settlement of the Afghan issue requires the participation and support of the international community," Wang said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday temporarily closed a key border crossing with Afghanistan, apparently due to fear of the influx of refugees eager to leave their homeland after the Taliban seized power last month.

Chaman border crossing — the second-largest commercial border point with Afghanistan after the Torkham commercial town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — has been closed due to security threats, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that the Chaman crossing may be closed for some days due to security threats.

"We will be closing the Chaman crossing for a while," he said, without specifying how long the border would be shut.

He said there was calm in and around the border.

"Our forces are present at the border. We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country," he said.

He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that peace in Afghanistan is important for peace in Pakistan. The crossing links Pakistan's border town of Chaman with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar and is frequented by the Afghan as well as used for trade between the two countries.