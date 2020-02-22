China "Deliberately Delaying" IAF Plane To Evacuate Indians: Sources

New Delhi: China is "deliberately delaying grant of clearance" for a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, sources said, adding that Beijing is "creating a roadblock" for India's evacuation efforts.

China on Friday had denied any delay in allowing the Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster plane with medical supplies to Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

Hitting out at Beijing over the reported delay, sources said, "There are relief and evacuation flights from other countries which are still going on, including by France. Why is the Chinese government delaying clearance for the relief flight? Are they not interested in Indian aid provided as our token of support? Why are they creating roadblock in evacuating our nationals from Wuhan and putting them under hardship and mental agony?"

On February 17, India had announced that it will send Indian Air Force's largest plane, C-17 Globemaster, with medical supplies to Wuhan, and bring back its nationals as well as citizens from all neighbouring countries who were still stuck there on the return flight.

India evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians in two special Air India flights to Wuhan earlier this month.

"Indian nationals in Wuhan continue their long wait for the flight which will evacuate them to India. The delay is causing them and their family members in India tremendous mental anguish," sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month to extend his solidarity over the coronavirus outbreak. He had also thanked Mr Xi for facilitating the evacuation of the two batches of Indians from Wuhan.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at an online press briefing that China has assisted India earlier to evacuate a large number of Indians from Wuhan in Hubei province.

"The competent departments on the two sides are still in communication on the arrangement for the remaining 80 people that India plans to fly home. There is no such a thing as China delaying giving flight permissions," he said.

He added that China attaches high importance to the lives and health of all foreign nationals in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of people who died of coronavirus infection in mainland China went up to 2,345, while the number of confirmed cases reached 76,288, health authorities said today. The number of cases outside Hubei, where millions remain under effective quarantine, has been generally declining, although new hotspots were found in several prisons and hospitals on Friday.

(inputs from NDTV)