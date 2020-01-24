China adds ninth city to transport ban, 32 million people now affected
Beijing: China on Friday added a ninth city to a transport ban around the epicentre of a deadly virus, bringing the number affected by the shutdown to over 30 million as authorities scramble to control the disease.
Authorities in Jingzhou, located in Hubei province where the virus first emerged, said all rail services leaving the city would close from 0400 GMT, while public buses, passenger transport, tourism buses, ferries and other boats will temporarily stop operations as well.
Some 32 million people are now affected by travel restrictions around Hubei.
