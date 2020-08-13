Chief of Ram temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for COVID-19

Lucknow: The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das, a senior government official said here.

The chief minister has spoken to Mathura District Magistrate (DM) Sarvagya Ram Mishra as also to Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of the Medanta hospital, and requested for immediate medical attention to Das, the official said.

He has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.

On August 5, Das shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.