Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed, DRG jawan injured in encounter

Raipur: A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday morning, an official said.



A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also injured in the gunfight, they said.

The skirmish took place at around 8.30 am at a forest near Kaika and Mosla villages under Naimed police station limits when a joint team of the security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The personnel belonging to the DRG and 222nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.

Near Mosla, over 450 km away from capital Raipur, a group of armed ultras opened fire on the patrolling team leading to the gun-battle. After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a male Naxal along with a 12 bore rifle and Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot, he said.

"The killed ultra was identified as Ritesh Punem, who was active as commander of Sendra Local Organisation Squad (LOS) of Maoists," the IG said, adding that he carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

"A DRG jawan sustained minor injury in the incident and his condition is said to be stable," he added.