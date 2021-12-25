Chhattisgarh: Congress wins big in 15 urban civic polls

Raipur: The ruling Congress has registered a big victory in polls held in 15 urban bodies of Chhattisgarh, winning 174 of 300 wards for which counting has been completed, leaving behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 89, a poll official said here on Thursday.



The counting of votes polled in 15 urban bodies and for bypolls in 15 wards on Monday began at 9 am at 29 counting centres on Thursday, he said.

Reacting to the results declared so far, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said they indicate the success of welfare schemes launched by his government.

The results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) for 300 of the total 370 wards in 15 urban bodies, showed Congress candidates emerging victorious in 174 wards, the BJP in 89, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 6 and independents in 31.

The outcome for the remaining 70 wards, which fall in the prominent Bhilai Municipal Corporation of Durg district, was yet to be officially declared as the counting was underway, the official said.

However, trends available for 70 wards indicate the ruling party had an edge over the BJP. Of these 70 wards, the Congress was leading in 37 (rpt 37), the BJP 24 (rpt 24), others in 8 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1.

Congress MLA Devendra Yadav is the incumbent Mayor of the Bhilai Municipal Corporation.

The civic bodies which went to polls included 4 municipal corporations, 6 municipal councils and five nagar panchayats.

Out of 40 wards in the Birgaon Municipal Corporation in Raipur district, the Congress has won 19 and the BJP 10, while the JCC(J) and Independent candidates emerged winners in 5 and 6 wards, respectively.

In the results of bypolls held in 15 wards spread across 13 urban bodies, the Congress bagged 11 and the BJP 1, while independent candidates emerged winners in the remaining 3.

Mayors and chairpersons of urban bodies will be elected by corporators.