Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed

Dehradun: The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to begin on May 14, has been postponed in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.



Announcing this here on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said conducting the yatra amid the raging pandemic is not possible.

However, the portals of the four Himalayan temples known as Chardham will open as scheduled, he said. Only priests will be allowed to perform daily prayers at the shrines and not devotees, the chief minister said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines.

Kedarnath is slated to open at 5 am on May 17, Badrinath at 4:15 am on May 18, Yamunotri at 12:15 pm on May 14 and Gangotri on 7:30 am on May 15.

COVID-19 cases have been rising drastically in Uttarakhand as in various other states. They hit a new high in the state on Wednesday with 6,054 people testing positive and 108 succumbing to the virus. This is the highest single-day spike in COVID cases and fatalities recorded by the state so far.

The state government had drawn much flak for organising the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar which according to many contributed to the second wave of Coronavirus.