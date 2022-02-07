Channi declared Cong CM face for Punjab polls

Chandigarh: Charanjit Singh Channi will be the chief ministerial face of the Congress for upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.



The announcement was made by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a virtual rally at Ludhiana in the presence of senior party leaders from the state, including Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the other contender for the post, and Sunil Jakhar, in charge of the poll committee of the party for Punjab.

Before announcing Channi's name, Gandhi said, "A leader is not made in 10-15 days. He is born from struggles for people. Our leaders Jakhar, Sidhu, and Channi, all have walked on difficult paths to reach their position. It is very difficult to pick a diamond from so many diamonds."

The senior Congress leader further said that it was not his decision, but the people of Punjab have picked their CM face.

"I can have a view on this issue, but we left this issue for the people of Punjab to decide. The people said they want a CM from a poor family, and I agree with them," he added.

Immediately after Gandhi's announcement, both Sidhu and Jakhar held Channi's hands, and all the three raised hands in unison displaying their solidarity with the party's decision.

Asked to speak, Channi thanked the people of Punjab and said, "This is a bigger fight and I can't do anything alone. I don't have the money or the courage for this fight. The people of Punjab will have to fight this battle."

Before Rahul Gandhi's announcement, Sidhu said he would accept whatever decision is made by the party leadership.

"If I am given the decision-making power, I will end mafia from Punjab and make people's lives easier. But if I am not given that power I will support the party's pick with a smile," he said.