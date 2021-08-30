Changes in Af a challenge for India: Rajnath

New Delhi/Kabul: The changing power equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for India, prompting a rethink of strategy and the Quad initiative underscored it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.



The Defence Ministry is seriously considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) as quick decision-making is a key aspect during war time, he said, speaking on structural reforms, including Joint Commands in the armed forces.

He was addressing student officers of the 77th Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College at nearby Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

"The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us...These situations have forced our country to rethink its strategy. We are changing our strategy and the formation of Quad underlines this strategy," he said.

"The changing equations have forced every country to think on its strategy. "QUAD (Quadrilateral security dialogue), a group of India, Australia, America and Japan, has been formed under this background."

The perception of linking national security to geographical boundaries -vis-a-vis cyber warfare and biological attacks- has changed and the alignment and re-alignment of global powers add to the already changing security challenges, Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban wants to maintain Afghanistan's trade, economic and political relations with India. Senior leader of the outfit Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai described India as an "important country" in the region. In a video address in Pashto, Stanekzai said consultations with various groups and political parties are going on to form a government in Kabul that will have representations from people from "different walks of life".

"We attach great importance to our trade, economic and political relations with India and want to maintain that relation," Stanekzai said on Saturday.

"We also need to keep the air trade open," he was quoted as saying by Pakistani media outlet Independent Urdu.

The Taliban leader was referring to the air corridor between India and Afghanistan that was established to boost trade between the two countries in view of Pakistan's denial to allow transit access.

Without elaborating, he said Afghanistan's trade with India through Pakistan is "very important".

In his address, the Taliban leader also referred to Afghanistan's relations with Pakistan, China and Russia.

Following the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan, India has been focussing on the evacuation of its citizens, while carefully monitoring the unfolding developments in Kabul.

"The situation on the ground is uncertain. The prime concern at present is the security and safety of the people. Currently, there is a lack of clarity or no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday when asked whether India will recognise a Taliban regime.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has invested nearly USD 3 billion in carrying out around 500 projects across the country.

Stanekzai was part of a group of foreign cadets who received training at the prestigious Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in the early 1980s. He later quit the Afghan Army.