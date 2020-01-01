Chandrayaan-3 launch may happen next year: ISRO
Bengaluru: The ISRO on Wednesday announced that work on the country's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 was on and the launch may shift to next year.
The announcement comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India will launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020.
Addressing a press conference here, ISRO chairman K Sivan said all activities related to the third lunar mission were going on smoothly.
It will also have a lander, rover and a propulsion module like its predecessor, he said.
On the cost of the project, Sivan said, "the mission would cost Rs 250 crore."
The launch of Chandrayaan 3 may shift to next year, he said.
