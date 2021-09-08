C'garh CM's father arrested for 'derogatory' remarks

Raipur: The Raipur Police have arrested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel from Delhi in a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community, an official said here on Tuesday.

After being brought from the national Capital, Nand Kumar Baghel was produced in a local court which sent him to jail under judicial remand for 15 days, he said.

The CM had strongly disapproved of the objectionable remarks allegedly made by his 86-year-old father and asserted nobody is above law.

"Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested and brought from Delhi to Raipur on Tuesday," Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel said.

He was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Janak Kumar Hidko who sent him to 15-day judicial custody, he added.