Centre, states at loggerheads over proposed changes in IAS Cadre rules

New Delhi: The Centre's attempt to change the existing IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 is set to bring many states at loggerheads with the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the proposed amendments have made it mandatory for states to make a number of IAS officers available for deputation prescribed under the Central Deputation Reserve pool.



A revised proposal in this regard has been sent to all the states by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the former have been asked to furnish comments on the revised proposal latest by January 25.

As per the existing IAS Cadre (Rules), the Centre cannot dictate states to send IAS officers of its 'choice' for the Central deputation and the state government is the final authority to recommend names of IAS officers for the same.

However, as per the proposed amendments in the IAS (Cadre) rules, in case the concerned state governments fail to follow the direction of the Central government within the specified time, the officer shall stand relieved from the cadre from the date specified by the Central government.

The proposal also maintains that in specific situations where service of cadre officers are required by the Centre in the public interest, it may seek the services of such officers for posting under the Central deputation and the state governments shall give effect to the decision of the Centre within the specified time.

As per the proposal, each state government shall make available IAS officers for Central deputation and the actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central government shall be decided by the latter in consultation with the concerned state government.

However, in case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the Centre and the state government would have to follow the decision of the Centre within a specified time.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the first CM who has expressed her "strong reservations" against the proposed changes to the IAS (Cadre) Rules. In a letter, the West Bengal CM has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the proposal as they are "against the spirit of cooperative federalism" and will affect the administration of the state.

"The proposed amendment also upsets the time-tested harmonious arrangement which has existed between the Centre and states in the matter of posting of IAS-IPS officers," she said in her letter to the PM.

Commenting on the proposed changes, a senior IAS officer said: "Any reform in civil service is always welcome, but the officers should not be 'victimised' for disagreements between ruling and non-ruling parties. The existing rules are well placed and there is no need to change the existing ones."