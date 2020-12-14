Centre slams Opposition, says it has become their nature to oppose

New Delhi: As farmers' protest entered the third week, the central government on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws.

Addressing the delegation, Tomar said the government faced opposition when it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It also faced opposition when it brought the amended citizenship law as well as over the Ram temple issue.

"When the agricultural reforms were brought, there was opposition to this too.... There are some people who just oppose and weaken the country. This has become their nature," the agriculture minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too on Sunday blamed the Opposition for hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the country through farmers' movement.

"They are those who don't want development of the country, the poor and the farmers. They are attempting to destabilise the country by training their guns on farmers' movement," Yogi said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that stern action will be taken against nation breakers "Tukde Tukde Gang" trying to take advantage of farmers movement against the new farm laws.

"They (those protesting farm laws) are saying that they will not withdraw their movement unless and until these laws are withdrawn.We would like to say that Narendra Modi government respects farmers but would like to make it clear that stern action will be taken against 'tukde tukde gang' taking advantage of farmers movement," Prasad said.