Centre should provide free edu, healthcare, power: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the 75th year of India's Independence can only be celebrated in the true sense amid free world-class education for every child of the country, free healthcare for all, 300 units of free electricity per household, and employment for every youth.



"There is one party in this country which practices nepotism by promoting one family while another party practices nepotism by promoting friends. Time has come to take a pledge on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence to end both 'parivarwaad' and 'dostwaad' and to bring about 'Bharatwaad'," he said.

Kejriwal on Monday also claimed that an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by terming them freebies.

During an online briefing, he said some people are trying to create an atmosphere where they want to make citizens think that providing free education, healthcare, electricity and water is a crime. They want people to think it makes the government incur losses and must be stopped.

The CM further said on the occasion of the 75th Independence, governments should plan that in the next five years they will all provide good education to children by developing excellent government schools across the country, then only can the 75th anniversary of Independence be celebrated in its true sense. He added that 39 countries like Denmark and Norway give free and good education to their children, 9 countries like Canada and UK provide free healthcare while 16 countries like America and Germany give unemployment allowances. These countries have become rich powers because they provide good education and healthcare facilities to their people for free, and their leaders do not waive off debts of their friends, Kejriwal said.

"I demand that the practice of waiving off the debts of friends of those in power be declared treacherous & anti-national and these people be arrested and punished. It must be investigated and ascertained as to how much money have these parties received from the people who they've helped by waiving off loans and strict action should be taken against them," he said.