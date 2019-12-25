Centre set to withdraw forces from Assam and Tripura
New Delhi: The Centre, reportedly, has decided to gradually withdraw the deployment of Indian Army and Assam Rifles contingents from Assam and Tripura as law and order situation has improved in these states after they witnessed violent agitations against the amended citizenship Act, two weeks ago.
"Situation in Assam and Tripura is back to normal. Law and order situation in both states has improved. Indian Army and Assam Rifles contingents deployed in these states will be withdrawn," said a senior government officer.
As per requests made by the Assam government, 29 columns, each consisting of 70 soldiers and one or two officers, of Indian Army were deployed to help the local administration between December 11 and December 17 this year. Similarly, as per the request made by the Tripura government, three columns of Assam Rifles were deployed in Tripura.
After assessing the law and order situation, respective governments the states found that normalcy has been restored. The ground situation reports have been submitted to the Centre which has decided to gradually withdraw the deployment of Indian Army and Assam Rifles contingents, added the official.
Similarly, it was reported that the Union Home Ministry has issued an order for withdrawing of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces or paramilitary forces from the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "with immediate effect".
