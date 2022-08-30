Centre seeks more time from SC to hold meetings with states

New Delhi: The Centre sought more time from the Supreme Court on Monday to hold meetings with states and Union Territories on the issue of identification of religious minorities, including Hindus, at the state level.



In a status report submitted to the court in response to a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said comments/views of the state governments including those of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and UT of J&K have not been received as on date.

"A reminder was sent to these states requesting them to furnish their comments/views. Further, comments of states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also awaited. In these states, the issue may have wider ramifications. The Ministry proposes to hold meetings in the ensuing weeks with the remaining State Governments/Union Territories in order to have their views on the matter also.

"That in view of the position stated above, it is humbly submitted that this Hon'ble Court may kindly consider to defer the hearing and allow more time for holding meetings with other State Governments/Union Territories, and also to enable the State Governments/Union Territories and stakeholders with whom the consultative meetings have already been held, to finalise their considered views in the matter," the ministry said.