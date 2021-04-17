Centre says no dearth of vaccines, 2.67 crore doses in stock

New Delhi: Although several vaccination centres have been reportedly closed in many states due to 'unavailability' of vaccine, the Centre on Friday reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccine in any state and the country is having a stock of 2.67 crore doses of the vaccine till date.



In an official communiqué, which has been released by MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh, the country has reported consumption of 11.97 crore doses of the vaccine till Friday.

According to Health Ministry's provisional report, with 26,14,326 vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Friday, the total vaccinations across the country have approached nearly 12 crore mark as total 11,97,87,239 doses of vaccine have been administered till date. There were 66,689 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational on Friday.

According to the state-wise vaccine availability details provided by the Centre, Uttar Pradesh has the highest 35.62 lakh doses of the vaccine, followed by Madhya Pradesh, which has 25.33 lakh doses of the vaccine in the stock.

Karnataka has a total 20.26 lakh doses of the vaccine; while the poll-bound West Bengal has 22.02 lakh doses of the jab and Jharkhand has the stock of 17.94 lakh doses till date.

The Maharashtra, which has been red-flagging the vaccine shortage issue for several days, has 14.08 lakh doses of vaccine, which is even lesser than other smaller states — Jharkhand and Haryana. The BJP-ruled state Haryana has a total stock of 14.86 lakh doses of the vaccine on Friday.

Rajasthan has 13.20 doses, while Assam has a stock of 12.79 lakh doses and Gujarat has the current stock of 12.38 lakh doses. Kerala has 10.80 lakh doses, Chhattisgarh has 8.96 lakh doses, Bihar has 8.43 lakh doses, Tamil Nadu has a stock of 7.91 lakh doses and Delhi has the 4.84 lakh doses of the vaccine till date.

As per the data, Maharashtra has consumed the highest 117.5 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till Friday, followed by Rajasthan (109.4 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (108.5 lakh), Gujarat (103.8 lakh), West Bengal (88.9 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (71.6 lakh) and Karnataka (69.1 lakh).

However, the data provided by the Centre shows that the non-BJP ruled states — Maharashtra and Rajasthan – have performed better than BJP-ruled states – Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat – in vaccination coverage.