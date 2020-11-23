Centre rushes high-level teams to UP, Punjab, Himachal

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, high-level central teams have been deputed to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support them in COVID-19 response and management.



These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases — those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases of Coronavirus infections.

According to data updated by Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 90.95 lakh with 45,209 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 85,21,617. The death toll reached 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities, while total Coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,806. The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 12th consecutive day. The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.46 per cent.

There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country as of date which comprise 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. According to the ICMR, over 13.17 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday.

Earlier, high-level teams were also sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

"These three-member teams will visit districts reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

"The central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up," the ministry said.

The ministry said that 26 states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases, as of date while 7 states and UTs have active cases between 20,000 and 50,000 whereas Maharashtra and Kerala are reporting more than 50,000 caseload.

Ten states and UTs contribute to 77.68 per cent of the new recovered cases.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 76.81 per cent of the new cases.In a span of 24 hours, 45,209 persons were found to be infected with the Coronavirus.

Fifteen states and UTs are reporting less than the national average of cases per million population.

Besides, 76.45 per cent of the 501 case fatalities that have been reported in a day are from ten states and UTs.

Thirteen states and UTs are reporting higher than the national average of fatality rate (1.46%), the ministry said.