'Centre must extend retirement age of Agniveers to 65 yrs'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded an extension of the retirement age of soldiers (Agniveers) recruited under the Agnipath scheme to 60-65 years, contending that they will be staring at an uncertain future at the end of the four-year term.



"Our government is committed to the creation of more and more jobs, unlike the BJP. They are training people for four months and recruiting them for four years. What will these soldiers do after four years? What will be their fate? We demand that the retirement age be extended at least to 60 years or upto 65 years (under the Agnipath scheme). Here we have increased the retirement age of teachers to 65 years," Banerjee said addressing a programme at Nababhat in East Burdwan on Monday.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Central government launched the new defence recruitment scheme keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The scheme envisages recruiting in the armed forces youths in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Banerjee at the state Assembly, last Monday, had lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the Agnipath scheme alleging that BJP was trying to create its own armed cadre through the scheme.

"BJP is selling the country and is creating a force of its own goons by offering them (the recruits) a lollipop through this scheme. Where will they go after four years? Will they act as watchmen in BJP party offices? Will they be deployed for the looting of votes for the saffron party? Is it not encouragement of vandalism and hooliganism? Is it not an anti-democratic act that goes against the spirit of the Constitution?" Banerjee had questioned.