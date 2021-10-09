Centre may relax quarantine norms for travellers coming to India from UK

New Delhi: A day after the UK announced the lifting of its quarantine rule for Indian travellers, sources said that the Union Health Ministry will soon revise the guidelines for travellers coming to India from the United Kingdom. It is likely to relax quarantine rules for UK travellers, sources said.



Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his British counterpart Liz Truss with a focus on issues relating to travel between the two countries. Asked about the vaccine certification row, Jaishankar said he was glad that the issue has been sorted out.

"To me, this was a problem which should not have arisen in the first place. So we did what we had to do," he said referring to India's reciprocal action.

"I am glad we have sorted out the situation. I had a very very cordial talk with my (UK) counterpart this afternoon. Both of us agreed that we should find ways by which travel happens more freely and naturally and without quarantine between our countries," he said in response to a question.

The UK on Thursday announced that Indian travellers fully vaccinated with both doses of Covishield or any other vaccine approved by it will not require to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival from October 11.

India strongly protested the quarantine rule and imposed reciprocal action under which all British nationals arriving in India from the UK needed to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.

"Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030," Jaishankar tweeted after the conversation with the British foreign secretary.