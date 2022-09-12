Centre fixes total number of seats in MCD at 250

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will only have 250 wards under it from now onwards. The Central Government notified on Saturday that the civic body will be delimiting the number of wards under MCD from 272 to 250.



They also notified that a total of 42 wards in MCD will be reserved for Scheduled Castes. The delimitation of wards comes after MCD was reunited in March under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The act stated that wards under the MCD will go through the delimitation process in order to restructure the civic bodies' functions. The act also capped the number of total wards to 250 under the MCD. A delimitation committee was formed shortly after.

The three-member committee led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev as the Chairman was formed on July 8 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. MoHUA Joint Secretary Pankaj Kumar Singh and MCD Additional Commissioner Randhir Sahay served as the remaining members of the committee.

MCD polls that were to be held this year were pushed off in order to reunify the civic body and delimit the wards. MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012, under the Sheila Dikshit regime. A special officer Ashwani Kumar was appointed by the Central Government to take charge of the reunified MCD in May until elections take place.

The erstwhile MCD was divided into three parts North, South and East MCD.

The three corporations comprised 272 wards. While the North and South corporations accounted for 104 wards each, the East corporation had 64 wards under its jurisdiction.