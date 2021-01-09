Centre-farmers talks end in another stalemate, next round on January 15

New Delhi: The government's negotiations with farm unions to end over-a-month-long agitation appeared heading nowhere at the eighth round of talks on Friday as the Centre ruled out repealing the three contentious laws claiming nationwide support for reforms while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.



The next meeting has been fixed for January 15, amid indications that any headway will now depend on a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for January 11 on a batch of petitions related to the protest.

The farmer groups have also decided to meet on January 11 to decide their next course of action, even as many leaders said they have lost hope now that any resolution could be reached even in the next round of negotiations.

The meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in the heart of the national Capital lasted for little over two hours, during which just about one hour of discussions took place, after which union leaders went on a maun vrat (vow of silence) holding placards with 'Jeetenge Ya Marenge' (We will win or die) and did not take a lunch break, while the three union ministers left the room for their own internal consultations.

Briefing the media after the talks, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said no decision could be reached as the farmer leaders did not present alternatives to their demand for the repeal of the laws. He hoped that the unions will come up with alternatives in the next meeting for the consideration of the government.

Union leaders, however, insisted they do not want anything less than the repeal of the laws and they are ready to fight till death. They also threatened that they are prepared to celebrate Lohri and Baisakhi festivals at their protest sites.

The union leaders also said the farmers, thousands of whom are staying put at Delhi borders despite extremely cold weather and heavy rains, will continue with their plan to hold a tractor rally on Republic Day on January 26.

Farmer representatives said the discussions between the two sides were not entirely cordial this time and the pitch was high at times, while emotions ran high outside the venue also. Woman farmer leader Ravinder Kaur of Jai Kisan Andolan, crying profusely, said many mothers have lost their sons and many daughters have lost their fathers but the government was not ready to budge.

Another union leader Hannan Mollah said farmers are ready to fight the government till death, but going to court was not an option.

Several leaders said the government suggested at one point that why farmer groups do not become a party in the ongoing case in the Supreme Court.

Tomar, however, said the government did not suggest anything of that sort, though the issue came up because the apex court is already scheduled to hear related matters on January 11.

"We are a democracy and when laws are passed in Parliament, the Supreme Court has the authority to analyse them. Everyone, including the government, is obviously committed to the apex court and its decisions. The government is always committed to any direction given by the Supreme Court," he said.

Sources said the next date has been decided after keeping in mind the January 11 hearing as the government feels the apex court may look into the legality of the three laws, besides other issues related to farmers' protests.

During the meeting, prominent farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had said several Supreme Court orders in the past have declared agriculture a state subject but unions are not keen to take the legal route in the current scenario.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) member Kavitha Kuruganti, who was also present in the meeting, said the government told unions that it can not and will not repeal these laws.

Asked if the government is open to giving an option to states for implementing the laws, Tomar said, "Farmers have not given any such proposal. But, the government has time and again said it will consider all alternative proposals."

On whether the government is giving such a proposal to unions, the minister said it should come from farmer groups. "Any proposal from me or you do not matter," Tomar told reporters.

