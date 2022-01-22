Centre blocks 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels

New Delhi: Day after the information and broadcast minister Anurag Thakur warned to take stringent action against anti-India content online, the central government on Friday ordered to block 35 YouTube channels, two Instagram accounts, two Twitter accounts, two websites and one Facebook account for allegedly spreading fake and anti-India content.



The ministry in an official communication mentioned, "The YouTube accounts blocked by the Ministry had a total subscriber base of over 1 crore 20 lakh, and their videos had over 130 crore views."

While briefing the media persons here at the National Media Centre, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said that these accounts, websites or YouTube channels were being operated from Pakistan. The Joint Secretary Vikram Sahay also elaborated the content of such channels through a video presentation to the media persons.

"On January 20, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the information and broadcast ministry received, we have issued this order. The fake and anti-India contents are being uploaded there included subjects such as Indian Armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir India's foreign relations, the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, separatist ideas etc," the official added.

"Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan-based social media accounts and websites," the ministry said in a statement.

Indian intelligence agencies closely monitored these social media accounts and websites and flagged them to the ministry for immediate action. I&B ministry's official statement confirmed that Pakistan-based Apni Duniya Network operates 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network operates 13 YouTube channels. A set of four channels and a set of two other channels were also found to be acting in synchronization with each other among the intercepted digital channels.

Further, the communique added, "The channels, which were part of a network, used common hashtags and editing styles, were being operated by common persons and cross-promoted each other's content. Some of the YouTube channels were being operated by anchors of Pakistani TV news channels."

The Centre also claimed that the channels propagated content to encourage separatism, divide India into the lines of religion, and create animosity among the various sections of the Indian society. Such information was feared to have the potential to incite the audience into the commission of crimes adversely affecting public order in the country.

In December 2021, the government had blocked 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites, using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. The intelligence agencies and the ministry continue to work closely in order to secure the overall information environment in India.