Centre asks states to prepare for upcoming festivals

New Delhi: Concerned over spurt in Covid cases in recent days, the Union Health ministry has asked states to take appropriate steps to manage large crowds during upcoming festivals and 'yatras' across the country as a preventive measure to keep the transmission of infectious diseases in check.



India recorded 11,793 new Coronavirus infections, pushing the country's tally to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases rose to 96,700, the Union Health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated. The active Covid cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

In his letter addressed to Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "Upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings in context of various festivities as well as 'yatras' to be held in different parts of the country. During many such events/yatras lakhs of individuals undertake intra and inter-state journeys spanning hundreds of kilometres with halting points arranged by volunteers and community-based social/religious organisations. Such congregations may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including Covid-19."

Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start from Thursday after a three-year suspension.

As a preventive measure, the ministry has asked states to take appropriate action like publicising that those participating in these events should be asymptomatic, and preferably fully vaccinated.

"Senior citizens or those with co-morbidities should consult doctors before they become part of such events," it said.

"In events like religious yatras, where en-route congregation points are expected, concerned states should identify major routes expected to be taken by individuals and organize requisite health facilities on these routes," the Health Secretary said in his letter.

The ministry has also asked the states to make provisions for referral and transportation of serious cases to nearest identified health facilities.

"Public meetings, prayers, seating and lodging arrangements on the route and halting points should be made in outdoor or well ventilated areas with the provision of thermal screening and hand-washing," it said, adding that the states should strengthen their Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for epidemic diseases with special focus on Covid.

The states have been asked to review and strengthen the hospital bed infrastructure wherever necessary, and make arrangements for essential medicines, medical oxygen as well as ambulance and referral system while keeping close watch over hospitalisation rates.

Asking states to implement all the recommendations right up to the ground level, the Health Secretary stated that these critical interventions need to be disseminated to maintain the gains made in respect of Covid prevention and management.