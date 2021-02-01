Centre allows 100% occupancy in theatres from today

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar announced on Sunday that cinema halls across the country will be permitted to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



Adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday.

Digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged, the minister said, releasing a set of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"There is good news. In February, people can watch and enjoy films in theatres as we are allowing full occupancy in all cinema halls. Cinema halls can now open at 100 per cent capacity. We encourage as much online booking (of tickets) as possible," Javadekar told reporters here.

According to new guidelines, no film shall be allowed to screen in containment zones and states and union territories may consider "proposing additional measures" as per their assessment.

To minimise physical contact, digital transactions should be the "most preferred mode" for booking tickets or payment. Contact number shall be taken at the time of booking of tickets to facilitate contact tracing.

"Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened with adequate physical distancing norms, to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets," the SOPs read. Adequate time intervals between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure "row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience".

Continuing with the basic health guidelines amid the pandemic, there should be availability of hand sanitisers — preferably in the touch-free mode — at entry and exit points.

A thermal screening of all visitors and staff will be carried out at entry points, with only asymptomatic individuals allowed to enter, according to the guidelines.

Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App "shall be advised to all," the SOPs read.

The SOPs stated that the number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, with efforts to encourage the audience to avoid movement during the intermission.

Mandatory wearing of face cover for staff and sanitisation of cinema auditorium after every screening are part of the SOPs which also directs theatre owners to make arrangements for regular cleaning and disinfection drive at the box office, food and beverage areas, employee and staff lockers, toilets, public areas, and back office.



According to the guidelines, if any person visiting cinema hall is found COVID-19 positive the entire premise will have to be disinfected.

The ministry has also asked the cinema owners to make public service announcements on wearing masks, observing physical distancing and maintaining hand hygiene, before the screening, during intermission and at the end of the screening. Any COVID-19 related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with "strictly by coordination between the auditorium manager(s) and the local authorities", the SOPs stated.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,07,46,183 with 13,052 new cases, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125. The national recovery rate has climbed to 96.99 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,54,274 with 127 new fatalities, the data updated by Health Ministry at 8 am on Sunday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,23,125. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,68,784 active cases of Coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. According to the ICMR, 19,65,88,372 samples have been tested up to January 30 with 7,50,964 samples being tested on Saturday.