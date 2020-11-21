Centre acknowledges the term 'physical distancing' as more apt

Kolkata: The Centre has acknowledged and adopted the nomenclature 'physical distancing' instead of 'social distancing', the idea which was first mooted up by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier pointed out that the term 'social distancing' is not correct and she also spoke about 'physical distancing' which according to her is apt in the Covid situation. She also urged people not to use such misleading phrases. She repeatedly said that at the time of Covid people must help each other and it is not possible to do it by maintaining social distancing. The Centre has accepted that the term 'physical distancing' is appropriate.

Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen raised the issue in the parliament. The Indian Medical Association has also advocated the same idea. Union Health minister for state Ashwini Kumar Choubey has written to Dr Sen acknowledging the issue and also said that the Centre is issuing a guideline or standard operating procedure (SoP) using the terminology 'physical distancing'. The letter also clearly mentions that the Union Health Ministry has already started using this term.

Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that the Centre had heaped praise on the Mamata Banerjee government for introducing various concepts for the containment of Covid in the state which eventually turned to be an effective method to fight the pandemic. 'Safe Homes' and home isolation of Covid patients were started in Bengal after the Chief Minister conceptualised the idea. Both the ideas have been lauded not only by the Centre but also by various health professionals and experts in the state.