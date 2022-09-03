Central Vista: Green nod to 'Executive Enclave'

New Delhi: The Delhi State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance to the proposal for the construction of the 'Executive Enclave' which will house the new Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat. The Delhi State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) had last week recommended the SEIAA to give green nod to the project.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on Thursday, officials said. Considered to be the most popular public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens. This is the first project that has been completed under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.