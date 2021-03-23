Central govt employees to get Rs 10,000 to celebrate Holi

New Delhi: For all Central government employees, there is a piece of good news ahead of Holi.

The Central government had decided to offer Rs 10,000 festival advance under Special Festival Advance Scheme. Those Central government servants who want to avail of this interest-free festival advance should note that the last date to avail of this benefit is March 31, 2021 and this is given once a year only. That means, if a Central government employee has not availed this benefit earlier, then they can avail this scheme in the upcoming Holi festival.

The Department of Finance informed about the decision through an Office Memorandum (OM).

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the Modi government's decision and said: "With a view to enable government servants to meet expenses relating to festivals and to encourage spending thereby giving a boost to economic activities, in pursuance of decision taken by the government, it has been decided that a special festival package of advance will be accorded to all government servants for any important festivals up to 31st March 2021."

The Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum further made it clear that the amount of the package is Rs 10,000, to be paid in advance. This amount is interest-free. The amount would be released through a preloaded RuPay card of SBI.