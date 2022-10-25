CDS Gen Chauhan visits forward posts in J-K's Rajouri sector, celebrates Diwali with soldiers

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday visited forward posts in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and asked the soldiers deployed in the region to maintain operational preparedness of the "highest order".



Gen Chauhan also celebrated Diwali with the troops.

The field commanders in the Rajouri sector briefed the CDS on the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said in a statement.

Gen Chauhan also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.

"The Chief of Defence Staff, while addressing the troops, exhorted them to inculcate professionalism and carry forward the rich tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army," it said.

"He also emphasised the need for operational preparedness of the highest order. The visit by the CDS on the occasion of Diwali acted as a great morale booster for troops deployed on the frontlines in challenging conditions," the Army said.