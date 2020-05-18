CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates out: Check here

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the revised datesheet of the class 10, 12 pending exams. The exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The students who will appear in the examination can check the datesheet here.

Earlier, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the revised datesheets will be announced today, which was earlier scheduled on Friday.

"#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the date sheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," HRD minister tweeted.

The pending exams of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The exams will be held only for 29 major papers – includes six exams for class 10 students for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.

The class 12 students will appear for these papers – Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

