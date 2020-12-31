CBSE board exams from May 4 to June 10 next year, results by July 15: Education Minister

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct classes 10 and 12 exams from May 4 to June 10 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.

Practical examinations will be conducted from March 1.

The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15, he added.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The results will be declared by July 15," Pokhriyal announced.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.