CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday nabbed senior IAS officer Paramjit Singh, posted as the Director of Punjab Roadways, for allegedly taking Rs 2 lakh bribe for recommending the name of an officer for promotion, officials said.

The CBI had carried out a raid where Singh was allegedly receiving the bribe money for recommending the officer's name to Punjab's transport department principal secretary for promotion, they said.

Singh, who was promoted to IAS from state services, will be arrested soon after the formalities and paper works are completed, they said.

The person from whom Singh had allegedly demanded the bribe approached the CBI with a complaint, they said.

"It was alleged that the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of General Manager, for which a DPC was constituted in January 2022 and the Director (Singh) was part of the said DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee).

"It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Punjab, for promotion to the rank of General Manager, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

It was also alleged that the bribe amount was negotiated and the accused agreed to accept Rs 2 lakh, he said.