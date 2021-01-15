CBI books 4 of its own for compromising bank fraud probes in lieu of bribes

New Delhi: With bank fraud cases already creeping up on the CBI, the anti-corruption agency has now booked four of its own officials, who were at one point posted in the Bank and Securities Fraud Cell, Delhi, for allegedly accepting bribes to compromise investigations against accused persons in bank fraud cases.



The agency did not give out much details about the case in which its own personnel are under the scanner for allegedly taking huge amounts of bribe from the accused companies in bank fraud cases being probed by them, they said.

Officials here said the sleuths from the agency raided 14 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur in the case and according to sources in the know, the agency also conducted raids at the offices of these officers within the CBI headquarters in Lodhi Colony.

According to officials aware of developments, the four officials are Deputy SPs RK Rishi (now in CBI Academy, Gzb) and RK Sangwan (now in Special Crime-II, Delhi) and Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh posted in BS&FC, Delhi. Interestingly, both Sangwan and Rishi were at one point posted with the BS&FC, Delhi which is probing some of the most important bank and credit fraud cases registered in the last four years.

Millennium Post had earlier reported that the CBI is already reeling under pressure with over 36 per cent of all their cases in 2020 being bank fraud cases, amounting to a fraud of over Rs 67,300 crore.

Interestingly, while Sangwan was at the BS&FC, Delhi branch of the CBI, he had notably been assigned the Chanda Kocchar and Videocon bank fraud case. Sources have added that the CBI's probe in the instant case could lead to other officers allegedly taking bribes to stall bank fraud cases.

The situation became embarrassing for the agency as it had to search the premises of Rishi who is posted in the CBI Academy where the central probe agency trains its officers. In addition, cadets from foreign countries are also trained at the state-of-the-art academy in Ghaziabad.

While the agency has also booked several private persons, including advocates in the case, sources said that one group company involved in the case had multiple bank fraud cases amounting to thousands of crores against it.