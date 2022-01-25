Caste system a deep-rooted menace: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The caste system is a deep-rooted menace which our society has not been able to get rid of even 75 years after obtaining independence, the Allahabad High Court recently observed [Sanni Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh].

Single-judge Justice Rahul Chaturvedi said while on one hand, our society claims to be educated, it exhibits double standards by perpetuating caste.

"Caste system in our society is deep-rooted, we boast ourselves as educated society but we live our lives with double standards. Even after 75 years of Independence, we are not able to get out with this social menace. This is pitiable and tragic," the court lamented.

While granting bail to one Sanni Singh in a murder case, the court said well-off persons have the duty to protect the underprivileged and downtrodden.

"It is the moral duty of those sane people, who are well-off, to protect the underprivileged and downtrodden, so that they feel themselves safe, secure and comfortable," the single-Judge said.

It is high time for introspection in the larger interest of the country, the court added.

Sanni Singh was accused in a murder case and charged for offences under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court was hearing a criminal appeal moved by Singh for setting aside an order passed by a special judge rejecting his bail.

The FIR had been registered based on a complaint filed by the elder brother of a man who had been murdered by a group of more than 17 people in broad daylight.

The informant had alleged that his brother, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, was posted as the Gram Pan-chayat Adhikari in Gorakhpur and allegedly, during the training period, he developed intimacy with an upper-caste woman who was his batchmate.

The court in the instant case granted bail and allowed the appeal.

"Keeping in view the nature of the offence, evidence, complicity of the accused, submissions of the learned counsel for the parties, taking into account the manner and mode of the offence and the period of detention already undergone, and also with-out expressing any opinion on merits of the case, I am of the view that the appellant has made out a case for bail. Let the appel-lant — Sanni Singh, be released on bail in the aforesaid case crime number on his furnishing a personal bond," the court said.

The accused was ordered not to tamper with evidence or witnesses and to appear before the trial court as and when called upon.

The court also ordered police officials to provide requisite security to the informant's family.