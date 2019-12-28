Case registered against 10,000 unidentified Aligarh Muslim University students

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continues to agitate the country on political grounds. As massive protests against the act continue in several cities, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government amps up its efforts to launch a counter-awareness campaign on the act and restore law and order to public life. Meanwhile, December 28 marks the Foundation Day for the Congress party, which has launched a seminal 'Save Constitution - Save India' initiative, holding flag marches in capital cities across the country and simultaneously holding rallies in several regions to keep the anti-CAA movement alive.

Here's the entire schedule for the 'Save Constitution - Save India' curriculum today, which includes former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally at Assam's Guwahati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi program to address party workers at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has been amping up its crackdown on intensifying anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The state government is taking stern measures to bring the tumultuous political atmosphere to rest. The UP Police has, till now, registered a total of 498 cases, taken nearly 5,558 people into custody and arrested 1,246 people in this regard.

A case has also been registered against 10,000 unidentified Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students in connection with violence which broke out during protests against CAA on December 15. 350 protesters were also detained from outside UP Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, while internet services were suspended in UP ahead of the Friday prayers, fearing unrest.